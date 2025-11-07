The Silent Killing of Panidehing Bird Sanctuary

The Panidehing Bird Sanctuary in Demow, Sivasagar District, is witnessing an influx of migratory birds from across the country and abroad, but concerns are growing over the sanctuary’s safety and management. The 33.93 sq km sanctuary, located near NH-37, is home to 165 bird species, attracting tourists and bird enthusiasts.

However, the sanctuary is facing threats from poachers and neglect. The Demow river, which flows through the sanctuary, has been leased to contractors by the fisheries department for a meagre revenue, allegedly facilitating illegal fishing and poaching. Unidentified individuals, including foreigners, are suspected of being involved in killing migratory birds through fishing holes within the sanctuary.

Despite these concerns, the forest department has failed to take effective action, leading to a decline in bird populations. Locals blame the department’s inaction for the rising poaching incidents, with some suspecting that poachers are hiding among the fishing communities. The sanctuary’s decline is attributed to inadequate protection and mismanagement, highlighting the need for urgent conservation efforts to safeguard this vital ecosystem and its avian visitors.