Smart Meter Explosion in Assam's Tezpur Leaves Man Severely Injured

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Tezpur, a man sustained serious burn injuries after a smart meter reportedly exploded, resulting to damage and public outcry in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred in Salonibari area of Tezpur, leading to a person identified as Ramjan Ansari sustaining severe burns on his hands and legs.

As per sources, Ansari was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital via 108 ambulance services for urgent medical attention.

The explosion not only injured Ansari but also led to the death of livestock in the area and damaged household electrical appliances across multiple homes, causing panic and frustration among the residents.

Following the incident, angry locals gathered to express their fury against the authorities and the installation of smart meters in their village.

Ansari’s family member said, “We’ve been living by candlelight for decades. We don’t need these smart meters now. Three bulbs and two fans caught fire right after the smart meter was installed. We heard an explosion, and then the power went out. We’ve cooked meals by candlelight all our lives, what are these officials doing with our lives now?”

