Son Kills Father Over Family Feud in Assam's Golaghat

In a heinous incident, a son allegedly killed his father with a sword at Naojan village in Sarupathar under Golaghat district on Saturday.
The incident took place as a result of a family feud.
The deceased has been identified as Powal Baruah.
Meanwhile, the accused is on the run after committing the crime.
A kind of similar incident was witnessed a week back where the Assam Police had apprehended a man for killing his father at a tea estate in Sonari under Charaideo district.
The accused, identified as Guli Orang alias Antony, had killed his father over a family dispute at Manjushree Tea Estate in Sonari.
After committing the crime, the defendant fled and police arrested him after a search operation was launched following the incident. The deceased has been identified as Punya Orang.