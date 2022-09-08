Son Kills Mother in Assam’s Hailakandi, Arrested

In a heinous incident, a foster son killed his mother in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in the Toll Road area.

The accused, identified as Tridip Debroy, strangled his mother, Joyshree Debroy, to death using a rope.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Hilakandi Police have arrested the accused in connection to the case.

Earlier on September 5, a BJP worker, identified as Jaanmoni Bora, was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants.

Following the incident, police and local administration reached the scene to take stock of the situation.