Sonapur Protest Targets AGP Leader Over ‘Fake’ SC Certificate Claim

Tension gripped Sonapur, Guwahati, on Monday after members of the Scheduled Caste Unity Forum staged a protest over allegations that a political leader had obtained a fake Scheduled Caste certificate and was preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Dimoria constituency.

The protest was organised in front of the office of the Dimoria Sub-Divisional administration. Demonstrators raised slogans and submitted a memorandum addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding a proper investigation into the matter and strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

According to the protestors, the controversy involves Dr Tapan Das (Deka), who is reportedly preparing to contest the election as a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from the Dimoria Assembly constituency.

Members of the organisation alleged that the leader originally belongs to Namati village in Nalbari district and is the son of Narayan Deka. They claimed that he adopted the surname “Das” and obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate, despite not belonging to the community.

Protesters said such actions are deeply unfair to genuine members of the Scheduled Caste community who depend on these constitutional provisions for social and political representation. They alleged that misuse of caste certificates for political gain undermines the rights and opportunities meant for marginalised communities.

During the demonstration, members of the Scheduled Caste Unity Forum urged the government to thoroughly verify the documents and ensure that no individual can misuse caste-based reservations for personal or political benefit.

Several people present at the protest claimed that the leader in question does not have a strong organisational base in the constituency, and the allegations have further intensified public criticism.