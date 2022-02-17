Sonitpur: Body of a Woman Recovered from Jamugurihat

The body of a woman has been recovered from a paddy field in the adjoining areas of Dholai Beel train station in Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday.

According to the Jamuguri police, the body was recovered at around 10 am this morning after the locals of the area informed about it.

The woman is suspected to have been allegedly raped and then murdered. The woman’s age would be around 35 years old.

Liquor bottles were also found lying near the body.

According to locals, the woman was not a resident of the area.

One of the local resident said, “We haven’t seen the woman earlier in this area. Therefore we couldn’t identify her. After finding the body, we called the police immediately.”

“We cannot say what happened with the victim at this moment. We have to wait for the post-mortem reports for details,” added the resident.

Meanwhile, the Jamugurihat police have started investigation into the case. However no information about the incident has been received yet.