Assam: 4 Critically Injured After Car Rams Into Tree In Sonitpur

As many as four passengers in a compact SUV car were critically injured after the car met with an accident in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on National Highway 15 near Kawaimari village in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The Mahindra XUV 300 vehicle coming in at a great speed crashed into a tree on the side of the road.
The impact of the accident was massive causing much damage to the vehicle and also leaving the passengers inside critically injured.
The vehicle which was involved in the accident had registration number AS 12 AB 8584. The injured people were identified as Ganesh Kurmi (26), Manoj Kurmi (25), and Pritam Kurmi (20), while the identity of the fourth person was not immediately established.
Of them, Ganesh Kurmi was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while the other two were referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for improved treatment as their conditions remain perilous.