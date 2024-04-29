Assam: Bomb Scare At Tezpur Car Dealer, Probe On

The employees of a car dealership in Assam's Tezpur town were gripped with fear on Monday when an unidentified phone call announced that a bomb had been planted inside the premises.
While the caller was not identified, the call came from the number '9706592046'. The caller contacted the Mahindra dealer in Tezpur and issued the threat.
Soon after the police was called in to probe the matter. A team is at the site presently and has initiated investigations.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details surface.