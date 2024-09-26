Assam: Excise Dept Seizes Rs 11.5 Lakh Worth Liquor In Sonitpur
The Assam government's department of Excise successfully thwarted a smuggling bid seizing over Rs 11 lakhs worth of Indian-made foreign liquor, officials said. The raid, based on specific inputs, was conducted on Wednesday night at Chariduar forest gate in Sonitpur district.
According to officials, they chased a truck entering from Arunachal Pradesh and headed towards Tezpur city, intercepting it near Chariduar forest gate. Upon searching the truck, 127 cartons liquor was found in a hidden compartment. The officials subsequently seized the consignment.
"We conducted an operation on Bhalukpong Road near forest gate area. We chased a truck with registration AS 12 E 0246 from Bhalukpong, stopped and checked it. There we found 127 cartons of IMFL being smuggled by concealing the consignment in a hidden compartment," an Excise department official said.
The official informed that the seized consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 11.5 lakh, adding that no detentions were made with investigations underway.
"We are yet to detain anyone and are currently investigating the matter further. We have seized around Rs 11.5 lakh worth of liquor in the raid," the official added.