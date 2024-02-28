Assam: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Mesmerizes Crowd at Tezpur Air Show

The air show served as a cornerstone of the IAF's outreach program, endeavoring to demystify the Air Force's operations for the general public. It offered a unique platform for defense personnel, their families, and students from nearby educational institutions to witness firsthand the prowess of the IAF's aerobatic team and its diverse fleet. This initiative not only cultivates a deeper understanding and appreciation of the IAF's role and capabilities but also serves as a source of inspiration for the next generation of aviators and engineers.