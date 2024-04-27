Assam Man Killed, Two Forest Rangers Injured In Tusker Attack at Dhekiajuli

A person was killed while two others sustained grievous injuries in an elephant attack at Dhekiajuli within Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The deceased has been identified as Jatin Toti. According to information received, Toti came up against a herd of elephants at Dhiraimajuli area on Friday night and subsequently, one of the tuskers attack him, resulting in his death.
Moreover, two forest rangers, who were believed to be in the vicinity, were also injured in the unprecedented attack, sources said, adding that both were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
It is suspected that the herd of elephants had strayed out of the jungle in search of food.
Earlier last month, the tranquilly of Amsing Jorabat, located within Kamrup Metro district, had been disturbed by the ominous presence of a wild elephant. In a series of relentless attacks, these majestic creature has targeted not just one or two, but five local business establishments.
Emerging from the confines of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of sustenance, the marauding elephant has left a trail of destruction, ransacking the Paul Store, Biki Store, Narayan Store, Prasad Store, and a warehouse. Despite locals promptly notifying the forest department, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, with little action taken.
Frustrated by the lack of response, residents have voiced their demand for the forest department to compensate for the damages incurred. This incident sheds light on the recurring issue of wild elephants venturing out from the sanctuary, causing havoc not only in Amsing Jorabat but also in neighboring areas like Satgaon and Narengi.