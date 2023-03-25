Assam: Man Lynched To Death Over Land Dispute In Tezpur

A man was brutally lynched to death a group of miscreants at Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday night.

Sources said that the victim man, identified as Habibur Rahman, was attacked by a group of at least seven people at Zorgorh Chariali area.

Unfortunately, Rahman passed away during the ordeal, sources informed.

The reason behind the attack is said to be due to a land-related dispute.

Meanwhile, the family members have claimed that Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Jiabur Rahman was behind the murder and has asked for strict action against him.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on.

Earlier this month, a 7-year-old boy was grievously injured after being stabbed by a miscreant at Chamra Gudam locality in Silchar town.

Unfortunately, the child later succumbed to his injuries at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

The accused identified as Apu Mazumdar (30) has been arrested by the police.

According to reports, the accused initially tried to kill the mother of the child over a land-related conflict, but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The minor boy was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind, official added.

A video of the stabbing surfaced on social media and police immediately arrested the accused.

Following the incident, the child was immediately taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) by police and the mother of the victim. However, the doctors declared the child dead on arrival, official stated.