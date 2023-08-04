Assam: Two More Arrested in Nameri Bengal Tiger Poaching Incident

In a major development, two persons have been arrested in connection with the Royal Bengal Tiger poaching incident at the Nameri National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district, reports emerged on Friday.
The individuals have been identified as Uda Basumatary and Kanai Daimary who themselves surrendered before the forest department officials.
One of the forest department officials said, “With the surrendering of these two persons, we have arrested seven persons so far in connection with the tiger poaching incident that took place at Nameri National Park, however, two more people are on the run and efforts are on to nab them as soon as possible.”
The official informed that four handmade guns were seized from their possessions.
It may be mentioned that the Royal Bengal Tiger rescued from Umananda in Guwahati and released in Nameri National Park was poached.
Last month, the Assam Police discovered tiger skin and bones from a Bolero pickup van during an operation at Itakhola in Sonitpur district. Later, Assam Forest Department carried out an operation in connection with the discovery and recovered handmade guns from a residential house belonging to one of the prime accused, however, were unsuccessful in nabbing them.
A few days later, with the joint efforts of the members of the Socio-Economic Development Organisation of Arunachal Pradesh’s Seijosa and locals of Delaisri, the prime accused in the poaching incident were nabbed from a remote area in Gohpur, where they had been hiding since the recovery of the tiger skin and bones, and then handed over to the forest officials.
The two prime accused were identified as Ghan Basumatary and Bergo Daimary.