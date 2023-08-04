Assam: Two More Arrested in Nameri Bengal Tiger Poaching Incident

A few days later, with the joint efforts of the members of the Socio-Economic Development Organisation of Arunachal Pradesh’s Seijosa and locals of Delaisri, the prime accused in the poaching incident were nabbed from a remote area in Gohpur, where they had been hiding since the recovery of the tiger skin and bones, and then handed over to the forest officials.

The two prime accused were identified as Ghan Basumatary and Bergo Daimary.