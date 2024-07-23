Gohpur Youth Hacked To Death Over Land Dispute

In a chilling incident, a youth in Assam's Gohpur was murdered over a land dispute, as per reports on Tuesday. The youth was hacked to death by another after which the accused fled the scene.
The shocking incident was reported from Ghogra Basti in Gohpur under the Sonitpur district of Assam. According to the information at hand, the crime took place in front of Ghogra Basti Primary School.
The deceased youth has been identified as Radhakanta Tanti. A scuffle reportedly broke out between the pair which resulted in the assailant brandishing a sharp weapon and hacking the victim to death.
After carrying out the heinous act, Prakash Chetri, the accused, fled the scene. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.