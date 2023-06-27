Sonitpur
Assam: Man Arrested for Killing Maid, Burying Body in Tezpur
The incident was reported near Chandmari Rail Gate in Tezpur.
In a gruesome incident, a housemaid was killed and buried by her employer in Assam’s Sonitpur district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The incident was reported near Chandmari Rail Gate in Tezpur where the employer of the woman, identified as Raju, killed her and buried her body in the premises of his home.
The police after receiving information of the gruesome incident arrived at his home and initiated to exhume the body of the housemaid for post mortem examination.
Meanwhile, Raju was arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
Speaking to the media, Raju said, “I didn’t kill her though I was the one who buried her body. She used to work in my house as a maid.”
Further investigations into the matter are underway.