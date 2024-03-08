Massive Inferno Breaks Out Near Tezpur Kanaklata Civil Hospital

A massive inferno broke out near Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Assam's Tezpur on Friday which is still ablaze. Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene which are still trying to bring the flames under control.
As per reports, the fire broke out from somewhere near the hospital residences and Harijan colony in close proximity to the hospital. Several loud explosions, possibly of cylinders, were heard soon after the fire broke out making emergency operations difficult.
The origin of the fire has not been established yet as the fire tenders continue to struggle to douse the massive flames.
So far, there have not been any reports of injuries or loss of lives in the inferno, however, property worth crores is thought to have been gutted. A close estimate of the total damages is likely to emerge after the fire is put out.
More details are awaited.