Mother Kills Infant Girl Child, Buries Body In Pit In Assam's Itakhola

A shocking case of female infanticide has come to the fore from Assam where a mother has been accused of killing her own girl child and burying the remains in a dug-up pit, reports emerged.
As per preliminary reports on Thursday, the incident took place at Bandor Jonghol in Itakhola in the Sonitpur district of Assam.
The woman, who had recently given birth, could not stand the fact that her newly born baby was a female child. For reasons unknown yet, she is accused to have killed her own daughter, dug up a pit and dispose the body of the infant in it.
The accused mother in the incident has been identified as one Anowara Khatun.
The incident came to the fore when the neighbours and local residents of the area heard about it and informed the police.
After receiving information of the shocking occurrence, Itakhola Police rushed to the scene and dug out the body of the infant from the pit.
Meanwhile, the accused mother was arrested by officials and sent to jail. A case has been lodged and further investigation will take place into the matter, assured officials.
The accused woman will face punitive actions as per the law, added officials.