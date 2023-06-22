Assam: Mystery Shrouds Death of Tezpur University Student
A student of Tezpur University was found dead under mysterious conditions at his hostel room on the university premises on Thursday morning.

The student has been identified as Nilotpal Gogoi, a resident of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, who was found lying on his bed at his hostel, sources informed.

Gogoi was a fourth semester Post Graduate student of Environmental Science department and a hostel boarder of CV Raman Hostel in Tezpur University.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Last year, a student of the university committed suicide at his hostel room. he was a final year student of B.Tech and a boarder of Patkai Hostel.

The deceased was found hanging at his room.

