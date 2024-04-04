Wedding Party Vehicle Meets With Accident In Sonitpur, 25 Injured

As many as 25 people including women and children sustained injuries of varying severity in an accident that took place in the Chariduar village in Assam on Thursday.
A person who knew the people involved in the accident said that they were part of a wedding party and accompanying the groom at the time the mishap occurred.
The group was traveling from Sotai in the Chariduar village which falls under the Balipara tehsil in Assam's Sonitpur and were headed to Garogaon village when their vehicle was involved in the accident.
As per reports, the driver of the vehicle, a Tata Ace having registration number AS 12 CC 4274, lost control and turned on its side in the middle of the road.
As a result, 25 people including several women and children were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Tezpur for improved treatment.
"It was a tragic incident. The accident took place as the wedding party accompanying the groom were heading to attend the wedding. From small children to the elderly, many were injured. We are taking them to Tezpur now for better treatment," the person said.