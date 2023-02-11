Youth Jumps Off Kaliabhomora Bridge in Assam’s Tezpur

A young man jumped off from Kaliabhomora bridge in Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday evening.

The youth has been identified as Nihal Kakati, a resident of Narayanpur.

According to sources, he travelling through the bridge when he stopped the stop to offer prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra River, however, without anyone’s notice he immediately jumped off the bridge at around 5 pm.

Nihal was accompanied by another young man who after the incident rushed to nearby police station to inform about it.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and informed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to launch a search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Nihal’s action is yet to be known.

Further details awaited.