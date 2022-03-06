Sonowal Casts Vote In Assam Municipal Polls, Exhudes Confidence Of BJP's Win

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth station in Dibrugarh district in the ongoing Municipal Corporation polls and expressed confidence over the victory of BJP candidates.

"Public is happy with the development initiatives taken up by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Therefore, people are excited to vote in favour of BJP," the former Assam Chief Minister said.

Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across the state is undergoing in Assam.

More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8 .32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender will decide the fate of 2,532 candidates in the fray.

The ruling BJP has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

"For the first time EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections," said Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections.

Adequate security arrangements have been made across the state.

The votes will be counted on March 9.

