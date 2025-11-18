Special Revision of Electoral Rolls Begins in Assam for Upcoming Elections

The Assam Election Commission has commenced the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls from today in preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections. This exercise will ensure that all eligible voters are accurately reflected in the voter list as of 1 January 2026.

The SR exercise, distinct from the Summary Revision (SIR), will involve Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households across the state to verify voter details.

BLOs will check whether each voter listed is alive and residing at the address. If a voter has passed away, Form 7 will be used to remove the name from the list. Conversely, if a resident of Assam is registered as a voter in another state, Form 8 will be used to transfer and add the name correctly.

Persons who have been evicted and relocated to a new place must apply through Form 8 to get their names included in the voter list at their new location.

However, their names will no longer remain on the electoral roll of their previous residence.

BLOs will visit homes up to three times if the eligible voter is not found. All collected information will be consolidated for accuracy.

Furthermore, to manage population density at polling stations, no single booth will have more than 1,200 voters, which is likely to result in approximately 1,826 new polling stations across Assam. Discussions on this allocation are ongoing at the district level.

Even after three visits by BLOs, names can still be added to the voter list until February. Citizens are encouraged to try updating their names through the SR process, as the election date may be announced after February.

Any grievances regarding voter details can be submitted to the District Election Officer within 15 days of the draft list publication. If unresolved, complaints can then be escalated to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

As of now, the state has appointed 61,553 BLOs by various political parties to facilitate this comprehensive voter verification and update process.

Also Read: Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls, ECI Orders 'Special Revision' of Voter List in Assam