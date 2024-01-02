Speeding Dumper Mows Down Couple, Injures Them In Assam's Sualkuchi

A speeding dumper ran over a couple, injuring them at Gandhmow highway near Sualkuchi in Assam's Kamrup rural district, reports on Tuesday claimed.
As per the information provided, the out-of-control vehicle ran over a pan shop alongside the unassuming couple, followed by a motorbike and then collided into an electricity post, toppling it.
According to locals, the victims were inside the shop as the dumper, speeding, ran over both of them, along with the shop.
Unruly, speeding dumpers have been a big nuisance in the Gandhmow area, as per the locals.
“The drivers are usually drunk and carelessly drive their big vehicles. Furthermore, a lot of the drivers are without any license. Many of them are also very young, a lot of them aged under 16 to 18 years.” A local said.
“There is a turning to this road that is particularly dangerous, appropriate measures like speed bumps should be implemented.” He further added.
The couple, Hasim Ali and Arfa Bibi, were severely injured in the accident and have been sent to Guwahati in critical condition for further treatment.