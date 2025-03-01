Sribhumi Court Sends USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque to Judicial Custody

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque has been once again sent to judicial custody, sources said.

On Monday, Hoque was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi district. As per sources, he was taken from the Karimganj Sadar Police Station to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a medical examination before being presented in court.

He was remanded to four days of police custody on February 25. Along with him, five other accused—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—were sent to police custody for the same duration. Following four days of custody, they were produced before the court at around 5 pm today.

He, along with co-accused Numaan Ahmed was brought to Karimganj Police Station earlier today after being shifted from Dispur Police Station on Friday night.

Since the Sribhumi Police did not seek further remand, the court ordered Mahbubul Hoque's transfer to judicial custody.