Srinivas BV Asked To Appear Before Dispur Police In Angkita Dutta Harassment Case

Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Sunday directed the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to appear for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.
In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.
Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reacted to the allegations made by Indian National Congress MLA, Randeep Surjewala, saying that it was unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers.
In the tweet, CM Sarma said, “The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process.”
The notice further directed the Youth Congress national president to refrain from commiting any offence in future and not tamper with the evidence in the case.
The notice also asked him to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.
As per the notice he will have to appear before the court whenever required, will join the investigation of the case and cooperate in the investigation, will disclose all the facts truthfully and will produce all relevant documents required.
Besides, the notice said that he will have to render his full cooperation and will not allow the destruction of any evidence relevant for the trial of the case.
“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.
Earlier today, Randeep Surjewala commented on Assam Police arriving in Karnataka following the case registered on the complaint filed by Angkita Dutta against Srinivas BV.
He said, “The turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in news...We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Perhaps it is to save the ignominity that Mr Modi was trying to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him; don't pay any attention to him.”