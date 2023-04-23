Srinivas BV Asked To Appear Before Dispur Police In Angkita Dutta Harassment Case

Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Sunday directed the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to appear for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.

Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reacted to the allegations made by Indian National Congress MLA, Randeep Surjewala, saying that it was unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers.

In the tweet, CM Sarma said, “The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process.”