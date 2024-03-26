State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1

In a move that spells bad news for the state's alcohol consumers, the excise department has announced a significant hike in alcohol prices set to take effect from April 1, 2024.
The revision encompasses ad-valorem levies on various brands of India-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages for both civil consumption and consumption through Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.
Here's a breakdown of the revised ad-valorem levies:
For Civil Consumption:
Beer: Draught beer containing alcohol up to 5% v/v: Ad-valorem levy ranges from 0.73 to 0.88 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 33 to Rs. 43 per bottle of 650 ml.
Beer containing alcohol above 5%: Ad-valorem levy ranges from 0.88 to 0.88 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 43 per bottle of 650 ml.
India-Made Spirits: Various categories including General Brand, Regular Brand, Luxury Brand, Elegant Brand, Premium Brand, and Classic Premium Brand, with ad-valorem levies ranging from 0.66 to 1.32 times the assessed value, and minimum prices per bottle ranging from Rs. 130 to Rs. 530 for 750 ml bottles.
Ready-to-Drink Alcoholic Beverages: Ad-valorem levy at 0.44 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 14 per bottle of 275 ml.
Wines: Ad-valorem levy at 0.25 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 43 per bottle of 750 ml.
For Consumption through CSD and Paramilitary Warehouses:
Beer: Draught beer containing alcohol up to 5% v/v: Ad-valorem levy at 0.53 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 16 per bottle of 650 ml.
Beer containing alcohol above 5%: Ad-valorem levy at 0.63 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 20 per bottle of 650 ml.
India-Made Spirits: Similar categories as for civil consumption, with ad-valorem levies ranging from 0.60 to 0.96 times the CSD cost price, and minimum prices per bottle ranging from Rs. 60 to Rs. 262 for 750 ml bottles.
Ready-to-Drink Alcoholic Beverages: Ad-valorem levy at 0.40 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 10 per bottle of 275 ml.
Wines: Ad-valorem levy at 0.75 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 60 per bottle of 750 ml.
With these revisions, consumers are likely to face a considerable increase in alcohol prices, impacting both social and economic dynamics within the state.