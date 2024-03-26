Assam

State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1

Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices to Impact State's Consumers.
State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1
State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1
Pratidin Time

In a move that spells bad news for the state's alcohol consumers, the excise department has announced a significant hike in alcohol prices set to take effect from April 1, 2024.

The revision encompasses ad-valorem levies on various brands of India-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages for both civil consumption and consumption through Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.

Here's a breakdown of the revised ad-valorem levies: 

For Civil Consumption:

Beer: Draught beer containing alcohol up to 5% v/v: Ad-valorem levy ranges from 0.73 to 0.88 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 33 to Rs. 43 per bottle of 650 ml.

Beer containing alcohol above 5%: Ad-valorem levy ranges from 0.88 to 0.88 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 43 per bottle of 650 ml.

India-Made Spirits: Various categories including General Brand, Regular Brand, Luxury Brand, Elegant Brand, Premium Brand, and Classic Premium Brand, with ad-valorem levies ranging from 0.66 to 1.32 times the assessed value, and minimum prices per bottle ranging from Rs. 130 to Rs. 530 for 750 ml bottles.

Ready-to-Drink Alcoholic Beverages: Ad-valorem levy at 0.44 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 14 per bottle of 275 ml.

Wines: Ad-valorem levy at 0.25 times the assessed value, with a minimum of Rs. 43 per bottle of 750 ml.

For Consumption through CSD and Paramilitary Warehouses:

 Beer: Draught beer containing alcohol up to 5% v/v: Ad-valorem levy at 0.53 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 16 per bottle of 650 ml.

Beer containing alcohol above 5%: Ad-valorem levy at 0.63 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 20 per bottle of 650 ml.

India-Made Spirits: Similar categories as for civil consumption, with ad-valorem levies ranging from 0.60 to 0.96 times the CSD cost price, and minimum prices per bottle ranging from Rs. 60 to Rs. 262 for 750 ml bottles.

Ready-to-Drink Alcoholic Beverages: Ad-valorem levy at 0.40 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 10 per bottle of 275 ml.

Wines: Ad-valorem levy at 0.75 times the CSD cost price, with a minimum of Rs. 60 per bottle of 750 ml.

With these revisions, consumers are likely to face a considerable increase in alcohol prices, impacting both social and economic dynamics within the state.

Attachment
PDF
State Excise Department.pdf
Preview
State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1
Pijush Hazarika Compares Alcohol Taxes In Assam, Karnataka; Sparks Debate
Assam excise department
Parimal Suklabaidya
Alcohol based sanitisers

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/states-excise-department-announces-significant-hike-in-alcohol-prices-from-april-1
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com