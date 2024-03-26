State's Excise Department Announces Significant Hike in Alcohol Prices from April 1

In a move that spells bad news for the state's alcohol consumers, the excise department has announced a significant hike in alcohol prices set to take effect from April 1, 2024.

The revision encompasses ad-valorem levies on various brands of India-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages for both civil consumption and consumption through Canteen Stores Depot (CSD) bonded warehouses and paramilitary wholesale warehouses.