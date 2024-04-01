STF's Intensified Crackdown: 93 Arrested in Assam, Including 2 ISIS Members

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police has intensified its crackdown on illicit activities, particularly targeting drug peddlers. Since 2023, the STF has registered a total of 36 cases, resulting in the arrest of 93 individuals involved in various illegal activities.
Notably, among those arrested, two individuals have been identified as members of ISIS, with one being a supporting associate. The remaining 90 individuals are implicated in drug trafficking and dealing in Fake Indian Currency Notes.
Furthermore, the STF has been actively collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, with 85 cases against drug peddlers being registered at various police stations under the STF's jurisdiction. In these cases, a total of 206 accused have been arrested. One case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.
Despite the challenges, the STF has made progress in addressing the issue, having already filed chargesheets in three cases. However, it is noteworthy that only one case has been disposed of so far, indicating the complexities involved in prosecuting such crimes.
The efforts of the STF underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies in combating illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Assam.