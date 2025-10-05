"Strict Action if Assamese in Singapore Refuse to Return", Says Assam CM

When asked about the leading members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS), who are likely to be connected to the inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state government cannot forcibly bring anyone back. He added that the Assam police will work with the individuals’ parents to ensure their return through proper channels.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM Sarma said, “This is entirely up to them. The Assam government cannot bring anyone back to the state by force. We will have to coordinate with their parents to ensure their return. Assam police cannot go to Singapore and arrest them, which is why we must bring them back through proper channels.”

Providing a stern warning, he said, “We have given them time until October 6, and we will take strict action if they refuse to return.”

