Stunt Gone Wrong! Man Dies After Swallowing Live Eel Fish In Assam

In an untoward incident, a 37-year-old man in Assam’s Bajali district died after he attempted to swallow a live Eel fish on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Roy, was a resident of Joytinagar in Pathsala town.

Roy reportedly attempted to swallow the live fish as part of a stunt, however, it got stuck in his throat and had trouble breathing.

Following the incident, family members rushed him to Swahid Madan Rawta Sub Divisional Civil Hospital at Pathsala.

After initial treatment, he was referred to Barpeta Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.