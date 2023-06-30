Subansiri Lower Project Dam Top Level Achieved

In what is considered to be one of the biggest achievements towards completion of 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project located on the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border, the Dam’s top level of EL 210 meters was successfully completed in all the blocks on Thursday.
NHPC Executive Director (Subansiri Lower Project) Vipin Gupta while appreciating hard work, commitment and dedication of the entire project team, congratulated all the stakeholders for their support and efforts in achieving this major milestone.
After getting all the statutory clearances including forest clearance on 12th October 2004, the NHPC Limited started the construction work of Subansiri Lower Project in January 2005.
However, the project construction work was stalled from December 2011 to October 2019 due to the agitation and protests by local stakeholders. After clearing all the legal issues by National Green Tribunal (NGT), the project construction again commenced from 15th October, 2019.
The construction of all the major components of the mega project viz. Dam, Power house, Hydro-mechanical works etc are progressing fast towards completion.
“The completion of Dam to Top level is the biggest milestone at Subansiri Lower Project. More than 90 percent of total project work has already been completed,” an official statement by the NHPC stated.
After monsoon, balance work of radial gates will be completed and electricity generation will be started by end of the financial year 2023-24.
“On completion, Subansiri Lower Project will generate approx. 7500 million units of power annually on 90% dependable year,” the statement added.