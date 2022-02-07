Supari Mafia Arrested from Byrnihat

Continuing operations against the expanding supari syndicate, the crime branch in Assam has arrested yet another supari mafia.

The arrested Burmese supari mafia has been identified as Prasanta Boro alias Victor. Boro was arrested from Byrnihat.

Prasanta Boro had been working as a passing mafia in the Burmese supari syndicate.

Arrested Boro was in charge of smuggling activities in areas of lower Assam. He was in charge of transportation of smuggled supari from Changsari in Guwahati to Kokrajhar.

Last month, a huge consignment of 600 sacks packed with Burmese supari was recovered from three trucks by the Cachar police. Each bag was estimated to weigh around 50 kilograms. 4 individuals were arrested in connection to the case.