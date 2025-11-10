Supreme Court Directs Assam Govt to Complete NRC Process

The Supreme Court of India has issued directions to the Union of India and the Registrar General of India (RGI) to take necessary legal steps to complete the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam, based on a writ petition filed jointly by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU).

The petitioners had sought the Court’s intervention to ensure that all citizens included in the final NRC are issued national identity cards.

They also urged the Court to instruct authorities to issue rejection slips to those excluded from the NRC so that they can legally contest their cases before the Foreigners Tribunals.

The petition highlighted that, despite more than six years since the publication of the final NRC, the government has failed to take the statutory steps required by law, including issuing identity cards to the 3.11 crore individuals identified as Indian citizens.

The petitioners argued that this continued inaction has rendered the final NRC incomplete, calling it arbitrary, unconstitutional, and a violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and the right to life and liberty.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Government, the Assam Government, the Registrar General of India, and the State NRC Coordinator, seeking their responses on the matter.

