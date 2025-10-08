Supreme Court issues notice to Assam BJP and X over AI-generated hate video

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 7, 2025) issued notices to social media platform X and the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a plea seeking the removal of an AI-generated video that portrays a pejorative scenario of Assam being “taken over” by Muslims if the BJP loses the upcoming Assembly elections.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter and issued notices to both X and the BJP’s Assam unit.

The application was filed in a batch of petitions concerning hate speech targeting the Muslim community, including the widely reported events in Delhi and Haridwar in 2021, where inflammatory speeches and calls for establishing a “Hindu nation” were made.

One of the petitions in the batch was filed by former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali, seeking action against those responsible for such hate assemblies.

Another, filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeks a separate law on hate speech and rumour mongering, in line with the Law Commission of India’s 2017 recommendation.

