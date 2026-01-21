Supreme Court Keeps Revised Aravalli Definition on Hold, Seeks Expert Assessment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to continue its interim suspension of a newly framed definition of the Aravalli Hills, stating that the issue requires deeper scientific and environmental evaluation before any final determination is made.

Advertisment

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant observed that the ecological, geological and legal dimensions of the Aravalli range are too complex to be settled without expert input. The court said it would be inappropriate to proceed further without a comprehensive understanding of how the revised definition could affect environmental protection and land-use regulation in the region.

To assist the court, senior advocate K. Parameshwar, serving as amicus curiae, has been asked to prepare a detailed note identifying the key concerns, ambiguities and questions arising from the revised definition. The note is expected to outline the scope of expert assistance required and the issues that need closer examination.

The court has also invited suggestions from all parties on the constitution of a panel comprising environmental experts, forest officials, geologists and other specialists. This expert group is expected to study the implications of the definition and submit its findings to the court.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed concern over reports of continued mining activity in parts of the Aravalli region despite its fragile ecological status. Taking note of this, the Rajasthan government assured the court that no mining operations would be permitted in the affected areas while the matter remains under judicial consideration.

The controversy centres on a definition earlier accepted by the court that sought to distinguish between “Aravalli Hills” and the broader “Aravalli Range” based on specific physical criteria. Environmental groups have argued that such classification could weaken safeguards by excluding large stretches of the ancient mountain system from protection.

Acknowledging these apprehensions, the court had earlier kept the definition in abeyance, citing the risk of unintended consequences. The continuation of the stay means that no action will be taken based on the revised definition until the expert process is completed.

The Aravalli range, one of the world’s oldest mountain systems, stretches across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat, and plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, climate regulation and preventing desertification. The case is scheduled to be heard again after the court receives the amicus brief and expert recommendations.

Also Read: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of 'Aravalli Hills' Definition Dispute, Stays Own Order