Assam: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized in Diphu

The Karbi Anglong police on Wednesday seized 194 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 14 lakh on Wednesday in Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on specific inputs, the police set up a check post in the Panbari area of Diphu and intercepted an auto-rickshaw.

They seized 15 soapcases containing brown sugar from the three-wheeler.

The police picked up the driver along with two other passengers, one of who was a woman.

"We have arrested the passengers of the auto-rickshaw along with the driver and they are being interrogated," a police official said.

Although the drugs were seized from the woman’s handbag, preliminary investigation revealed that both occupants were related.

According to police sources, someone had handed the narcotics to them in Dimapur in Nagaland and they were on their way to Howraghat in West Bengal .