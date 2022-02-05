Suspected Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing In Assam's Mangaldai

A suspected drug peddler was injured in police firing in Assam’s Mangaldai on Saturday.

As per sources, the incident happened in Hirapara area when the accused drug peddler attempted to flee from police custody.

The peddler, identified as Kuddus Ali, was arrested on Friday night. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

Since last year, there have been many such instances where criminals and drug peddlers were shot at for allegedly attempting to escape from police custody.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said its government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards drugs and that all the Northeastern states are trying to put up a united fight against the menace.