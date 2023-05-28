Suspected Poacher Held with Rhino 'Horn' in Assam’s Rangia
Acting on a tip-off, a suspected poacher was apprehended by Assam police in Rangia under Kamrup district on Sunday. The police also recovered one rhino horn from his possession.
The arrested person has been identified as Zahirul Islam.
A four-wheeler vehicle was seized by the police during the operation as well.
Rangia police later handed over the rhino horn to the forest department.
It is noteworthy to mention that a week back, a carcass of a rhino was recovered inside the Orang National Park. According to preliminary investigation by the forest department the rhino is suspected to have died due to old age.
The carcass of the rhino was spotted near Borkhe forest camp inside the Orang National Park.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh during a press conference, of late, had claimed that Assam police has taken very collective measures in terms of Rhino poaching.
He also stated that earlier multiple cases of rhino poaching incidents were reported in Assam, whereas, not a single poaching activity was witnessed last year.
“This year there was a report of rhino death in Kaziranga, however, it was not established as a poaching case. The horn was found to be chopped off, but there was no bullet injury. The forensic evaluation regarding the same was shared with the Assam police,” the DGP said.
The top cop also assured to take stern action against culprits found to be involved in rhino poaching activity.
“Wherever such incidents will occur, Assam police will not spare any effort to improve the police system as well service delivery to the people,” added DGP GP Singh.