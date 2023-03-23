Suspicion Of Infidelity Leads To Murder In Assam's Mankachar

A woman was allegedly murdered by her own husband at Mankachar town under Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar District on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Kural Bhanga area of the town.

Sources said that the woman, identified as Farida Khatun, was strangled by her husband during her sleep.

The accused husband, identified as Jahanuddin, is currently on the run, sources informed.

It is suspected that the escalation was a result of infidelity on either of the duo’s part, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the woman’s body for post-mortem.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband, police said.

Earlier this month, sensation gripped Assam’s Nagaon district after the body of a woman was recovered from the premises of a house at Dimoruguri Kesa Ali lane.

According to reports, the woman was killed and buried by her husband identified as Narayan Das, an e-rickshaw driver. He surrendered himself before the police a day after.

It is learned that Narayan was often involved in an argument and thus killed his wife, namely Momi Das.