Sweden Returnee Tests Covid-19 Positive In Assam

A woman who returned to Assam from a foreign visit has tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19 virus, reports on Friday claimed.
However, it is yet to be determined whether this is a case of the new JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus. The RT-PCR test samples were received by Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) which tested positive, informed superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma.
Speaking about it, Dr Abhijit Sarma said, " A lady who arrived from Sweden with a cold tested positive for Covid-19 in a RT-PCR test, samples of which were received by GMCH. The sample tested positive for Covid-19. We have advised her to rest at her house."
"We are well prepared. We have ICUs, isolation beds. However, as per WHO's fresh we are advising home isolation to patients. There is nothing to panic. Most of us are vaccinated. If anyone has not taken the vaccination jabs, I urge them to do so as soon as possible. Apart from that, the general Covid protocols should be followed," added the GMCH superintendent.
The GMCH superintendent has however asked people to remain calm and not panic. There is no evidence yet that the Covid-19 positive case is that of the new subvariant JN.1 of the Omicron strain.
Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that genome sequencing is not yet conducting in Assam.
The JN.1 subvariant has recently caused a spike in positive cases and deaths across the country.