"Sweet Words Masking Bitter Realities": Ex BJP MLA Hits Out at Assam Govt

Former Assam MLA Binanda Saikia unleashed a scathing critique of the state government during a Congress block-level public meeting held at Sipajhar’s Sahitya Sabha, highlighting growing public discontent over the BJP-led administration’s policies and alleged mismanagement.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia stated that the government’s attempts to divert public attention through hollow assurances are no longer effective. “The common people have seen through the talks and tactics of this BJP government. Dissatisfaction is rising, and people are fed up,” he said.

Saikia expressed deep concern over the unresolved circumstances surrounding the death of beloved artist Zubeen Garg. “It is unfortunate that the real reasons behind Zubeen Garg’s tragic death have yet to be revealed. The government cannot escape its responsibility. Even at the Northeast festival in Singapore, which received substantial support from both the Assam and Indian governments, Zubeen Garg attended a government-backed event and met with this tragedy. The people deserve answers, and the government must provide them,” he asserted.

Criticizing the state’s flagship welfare initiative, the Orunodoi scheme, Saikia accused the government of misusing public funds under the guise of women empowerment. “Instead of empowering women, this scheme has weakened them. Small monetary handouts are being used to gain popularity, but the people see through it. The money belongs to the ordinary citizens, yet it is not being used productively,” he said.

Saikia’s remarks come amid rising frustration among grassroots-level citizens, who feel neglected by policies that, according to him, prioritize political optics over substantive welfare.

The former BJP legislator did not hold back in his condemnation of the Chief Minister’s politics, calling the administration’s methods “sweet words masking bitter realities.”