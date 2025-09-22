Sweety Das Claims Zubeen's Manager & Festival Organiser Accountable Over His Death

Amid the growing controversy surrounding the untimely demise of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, his close co-artist Sweety Das has come forward with explosive allegations against the organisers of the Northeast Festival as well as Zubeen’s management team.

Taking to social media, Sweety Das alleged negligence and exploitation, while directly holding certain individuals responsible for failing to ensure Zubeen’s safety and well-being.

She said, “I am here to speak on the controversy surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. As far as I know, Zubeen Garg had serious issues with the Northeast Festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta. This was because Shyamkanu Mahanta never pays artists on time, often delays payments after work is completed, fails to recognise the true value of artists, and exploits them under the guise of giving them a platform."

Das further dismissed Mahanta’s claims that Zubeen had attended the festival of his own will. “Mahanta has claimed that Zubeen came to the festival on his own. If that were true, Zubeen would not have posted on social media saying, 'I am going to Northeast Festival.' Clearly, Zubeen went to Singapore for the festival and for Mahanta’s arrangements.”

Turning her ire towards Zubeen’s management, Das accused his manager, Siddharth Sharma, of being careless and unprofessional.

“Zubeen Garg’s management was extremely poor. His manager, Siddharth Sharma, is ill-mannered and rude. He treats us, especially the female team members, very badly. He has openly stated that he doesn’t care about anyone and that only Zubeen matters to him. As a manager, Siddharth Sharma has been a failure," he said.

She alleged that Sharma failed to provide adequate care for the singer despite his stature as an international artist.

“Zubeen Da was an international artist who needed proper care, but Siddharth Sharma did not ensure that. Perhaps he thought too much money would be wasted. The day before the performance at the festival, we saw photos of them holding beer bottles, clearly enjoying themselves. But their focus should have been on Zubeen Garg, ensuring someone was there to take care of him.”

Das recounted the final moments of tragedy, stressing negligence as the key factor, stating, "When Zubeen Da was drowning, there was no one to assist him. I am not saying this was a planned murder; they simply did not have the intent or courage to harm Zubeen Da in Singapore. This tragedy happened purely due to negligence. Deep down, they know they never anticipated such an incident.”

Calling for accountability, she emphasised that if there is any provision to hold someone accountable or file a case for a death caused by carelessness, it should be applied here.

