'Synonymous with the Identity of Assam' CM Sarma on World Rhino Day

On the occasion of World Rhino Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said they are cherished members of the state's rich faunal biodiversity.
CM Sarma said rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam. Taking to X, he wrote, "Rhinos, synonymous with the identity of Assam, are cherished members of the State's rich faunal biodiversity."
The chief minister further informed about how the state government is committed to giving top priority to saving the pride of the state, rhinos.
"The protection of this magnificent animal has been a top priority of Govt of Assam and in the last few years, we have made consistent efforts in this regard which has resulted in zero poaching cases of rhinos in the State for the first time," he said.
"On World Rhino Day, let's take a pledge to always champion the cause of saving rhinos, the pride of Assam!" he added.
World Rhino Day is observed every year on September 22 to raise awareness about the different species of rhinoceros around the world and the dangers they face. World Rhino Day creates an avenue for various stakeholders like governments, communities, NGOs, wildlife conservation centres, research centres and individuals concerned to unite and seek new ways to eliminate poaching practices and preserve certain extremely endangered rhinoceros species from extinction.
The one-horned rhino is a pride of Assam and apart from being the third largest animal, the species is one of the most unique and limited mammals in the world.