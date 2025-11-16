TADCDC Calls Mass Agitation in Dispur on Nov 25 for Tirap Autonomous Council Demand

The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) has announced a major agitation programme in Dispur on November 25, coinciding with the start of the Assam Assembly’s Winter Session. The move comes after the committee’s apex body concluded its final discussions on the immediate creation of the proposed Tirap Autonomous District Council (TADC) under Article 244(2) of the Constitution.

In an official communication issued on November 15, the TADCDC urged all Aboriginal Tribal Organisations of the Tirap Tribal Belt, along with chiefs, intellectuals, and socially conscious citizens, to unite and participate in the mobilisation.

The committee plans to gather 5,000 volunteers in Dispur to mount pressure on the government for the formation of the autonomous council. According to the statement, the agitation aims to safeguard the culture, traditions, and future of the tribal communities of the Tirap region, including the transferred areas of Margherita in Tinsukia district.

“We appeal to all organisations to join this important cause. A united effort is essential for the protection of our identity and the future of our next generations,” the letter stated.

The TADCDC has also called a preparatory meeting on November 17 at 1 PM at the Namou Club Conference Hall, Kumchai Singpho Village, to finalise mobilisation strategies ahead of the protest.

The letter, signed by TADCDC president Seng Gum Labram and general secretary Pallav Shyam Wailung, ended with a pointed reminder of their resolve: “No Autonomous, No Rest.”

Also Read: From Street To Court, Tirap’s Tribals Counter Newly Defined ‘Protected Classes’ In Their Belt