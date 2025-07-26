Tea Garden Workers Protest Overnight Power Cuts in Assam's Biswanath

Enraged over prolonged power outages in the middle of a heatwave, tea garden workers from Pratapgarh tea estate and nearby villagers in Assam's Biswanath district staged a late-night protest outside the electricity sub-division office on Friday.

The region has been reeling under intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 38°C to 40°C. In such harsh weather, the persistent power cuts have pushed locals to the edge.

According to sources, the power supply was disrupted on Friday morning following a thunderstorm that caused tree branches to fall in various areas. While minor disruptions were expected, residents allege that the power department failed to restore electricity for hours, leading to a blackout across nearly a hundred villages.

Frustrated by what they described as the “negligence and irresponsibility” of the electricity department, hundreds of tea garden workers from Pratapgarh Tea Estate, along with residents from adjoining villages, marched to the power office late Friday night and gheraoed the premises in protest.

The chaotic situation prevailed until senior police officials from Biswanath district police, along with a team of security personnel, arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. After prolonged discussions and persuasion by the police, the protesters agreed to disperse, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

A local expressed frustration, stating, “After the thunderstorm yesterday, there has been no electricity in the Pratapgarh Tea Estate and the surrounding areas. We tried repeatedly to contact the electricity office, but received no response. In the evening, they assured us that power would be restored shortly. However, it’s now 1 am and there is still no electricity supply. This isn’t the first time our tea estate area has been regularly neglected when it comes to electricity. The government always makes tall promises, but in reality, they are never fulfilled. We’ve launched this gherao because we’ve had enough. We just want a basic necessity."