Tea Garden Workers to Receive 20% Bonus This Durga Puja, Announces Assam CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a cabinet meeting of his Council of Ministers at Lok Sewa Bhawan and approved several significant decisions impacting infrastructure, education, and cultural affairs in the state.

The Cabinet gave administrative sanction for the establishment of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Sonapur (Phase-I), with an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. In cultural developments, the 5,000-seating capacity auditorium, “Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha,” in Guwahati will now be operated by the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, Panjabari, while the PWD (Building) Department will continue to oversee regular maintenance.

Employee welfare was also addressed. The Cabinet approved enhanced remuneration and benefits for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council. Facilitators will now receive Rs 34,800 per month plus 12.7% CPF, along with a 5% annual increment based on performance appraisals. They will also be entitled to casual and maternity leave and the benefits of the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

In a move aimed at improving accessibility for candidates from rural and vernacular backgrounds, the Assam Public Service Commission’s Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination will now be conducted in both English and Assamese. The Mains examination already follows a bilingual format; however, comprehension questions in General Studies Paper-II will continue to be set only in English.

The Cabinet also approved a 20% bonus for Assam Tea Corporation workers in celebration of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

On a cultural and emotional note, the government has identified a plot of land to be allocated for the cremation ground and memorial of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. His last rites are scheduled to be performed on September 23, 2025, marking a solemn moment for the state and his legions of fans.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Drowned: Here’s What Happened According to the Death Certificate