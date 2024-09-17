Tea Industry Faces Crisis as Prices Rise Amid Production Drop and Climate Challenges

With these challenges, production figures for 2024 are expected to drop by 160-170 million kilograms, according to revised estimates from the Tea Board of India. While tea prices in North India have risen by approximately 13%, this increase has not offset the financial strain caused by reduced production. Assam has seen a 15% increase in prices compared to an 11% drop in crop yields, while West Bengal, despite a 21% loss in output, has only witnessed a 7% rise in prices.

Internationally, the situation is even more challenging, with export prices falling by 4% to date. The industry's liquidity issues are compounded by the lack of subsidies for developmental work undertaken in prior plan periods. While the government of Assam has extended fiscal incentives, the industry is calling for similar support in West Bengal, especially in light of escalating food grain prices, which are placing additional financial burdens on tea estates.