Teacher Goes Missing in Assam’s Nagaon

A teacher hailing from Raha in Nagaon district of Assam has gone missing from his residence on Saturday.

The missing teacher has been identified as Tapas Jyoti Medhi.

According to the complaint lodged by Medhi’s wife at the Raha Police Station, he has been missing since Saturday evening.

He has gone missing after he was on his way from his residence at Phulguri in Raha towards Nagaon in his vehicle.

His car bears registration number AS-02-J-7103.

In the FIR, Medhis’s wife Mousumi Saikia has appealed the police to trace her husband as soon as possible.

Meanhwile, the police has launched search operations to trace the missing person.