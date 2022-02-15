Teacher Recruitment to Be Completed By 2022: Assam Education Minister

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that the process for recruitment of new teachers will be completed within 2022.

Speaking at a press conference, education minister Pegu made the announcement. “The teacher recruitment process will be completed by May 10,” he said.

Pegu further spoke on teachers switching jobs, saying, “An online portal has been opened for the registration of teachers applying for a job switch. 2,24,000 teachers can register through the online portal. ”

He added, “Applications for mutual change through the online portal will begin from 9 am on Wednesday”.

Pegu also said that around 20,000 teacher posts are currently vacant in the state.

Earlier, Assam's Education Department has barred employees serving under it, including both teaching and non-teaching staff, from applying for any same-level Government post for at least three years from the time of selection and appointment to the department.

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam (DEE) had invited applications for 9354 teaching posts in the state in Septem 2021. The recruitment drive was initiated to fill up 7242 vacancies of Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 2112 vacancies of Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.