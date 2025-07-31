Tension Flares at Assam-M'laya Border: Forest Officials Attacked in Garbhanga

A fresh flashpoint in the decades-old Assam-Meghalaya border dispute erupted on July 30 when a team of Assam forest officials, including a senior officer, was allegedly attacked by residents from Meghalaya in the Garbhanga Reserve Forest area near the inter-state boundary. The incident, which left several officials injured, has escalated tensions in the already sensitive region.

According to sources in the Assam Forest Department, the clash occurred when officials from the Lokhora Forest Range attempted to stop an unauthorised public meeting being held inside Assam territory. The gathering—allegedly led by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC)—had reportedly not obtained any permission from the Assam administration.

The forest officials said they were acting within their jurisdiction, as the meeting site lies within Garbhanga Reserve Forest, which is constitutionally part of Assam. A confrontation ensued when the team objected to the gathering and detained one individual from Meghalaya—Nareshwar Tumung—for questioning.

Later that afternoon, a group of individuals, allegedly accompanied by local miscreants, stormed the Lokhora Forest Office where Tumung was being held and physically assaulted officers on duty. Among the injured were Ranger Sangeeta Rani Sinha and multiple female forest guards, including Rajashree Roy, who was attacked while attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said, “This is not an isolated incident. Such provocations have become routine along the disputed border.”

Garbhanga, on the southern fringes of Guwahati, remains a contentious point in the Assam-Meghalaya boundary talks. Despite being under Assam’s constitutional jurisdiction, sections of Meghalaya’s leadership continue to lay claim to the region, fueling frequent flashpoints.

Ranger Sinha, a known name in Assam Forest Service for her integrity and fearlessness, had joined the South Guwahati Forest Division in October 2024. On the morning of July 30, acting on intelligence reports of a politically motivated gathering in Sangma Nagar, she led a forest patrol to intervene. The meeting, reportedly aimed at passing a resolution to merge the area into Meghalaya, was allegedly backed by local leaders from Meghalaya and attended by residents from nearby Amring and Sangma Nagar.

The forest team intercepted two vehicles entering the Garbhanga area—one of which carried the KHADC CEM—and stopped them due to lack of clearance. The convoy returned, but surveillance continued throughout the day.

Later, while questioning locals in Sangma Nagar, Sinha was verbally and physically assaulted by Nareshwar Tumung, who was then detained and brought to the forest office. By afternoon, Tumung’s wife, Bibhali—a resident of Meghalaya—arrived with about 20 people and launched a violent attack on the forest officials.

The mob reportedly assaulted multiple personnel and questioned why the meeting had been obstructed. Sinha attempted to reason with the group, stating that any territorial change must follow constitutional procedures—not public resolutions or illegal gatherings.

Officials said Tumung has a history of anti-Assam activities, including promoting religious conversion among Karbi villagers, spreading false claims about forest land ownership, and constructing illegal infrastructure—such as schools—inside reserve forest areas. The forest department had previously demolished such structures.

Ranger Sinha has filed a formal complaint at Gorchuk Police Station (GD Entry No. 39, dated 30/07/2025) and reported the incident to senior forest officials. Despite the attack, she remained on duty and reiterated her resolve: “As long as I serve, no one will be allowed to illegally annex Assam’s forest lands.”

The Assam government has not yet issued an official statement, but security has been heightened in the area to prevent further flare-ups.

The incident comes amid ongoing talks between Assam and Meghalaya to resolve long-standing border disputes. However, Wednesday’s violence underscores the fragile situation on the ground and the urgent need for clear boundary demarcation and inter-state cooperation.

Coincidentally, the attack occurred on the eve of World Ranger Day (July 31)—a day observed globally to honour forest personnel who risk their lives to protect natural resources. Instituted by the International Ranger Federation, the day commemorates rangers who have died or been injured in the line of duty.

In this context, the courage shown by Ranger Sangeeta Rani Sinha is a powerful reminder of the perils faced by forest defenders. The Assam government must take swift action against such encroachments and ensure that those who attack public servants are held accountable. Let not the sacrifice and service of officers like Sinha go unnoticed or unprotected.

