Tension in Kaliabor: Residents Surround Revenue Office, Demand National Highway Bypass

Tension gripped Kaliabor on Friday as residents and protesters staged a strong demonstration demanding the construction of a National Highway bypass to divert traffic away from the town. As part of the protest, demonstrators gheraoed the Kaliabor Revenue Circle Office, accusing the government of ignoring their long-standing demand.

The protesters said that the demand for the Kaliabor Tiniali–Nagaon silent corridor has been raised since 2008, but successive governments have failed to take concrete action. They alleged that, despite the availability of alternative routes, authorities are attempting to route the National Highway through the heart of the town, a move they consider unacceptable.

Raising slogans and warning the government, the protestors said they would not allow the highway to pass through the town under any circumstances. “This is our legitimate demand. We will have to block the road if required,” protestors said, cautioning the government to act immediately.

Residents highlighted the increasing human–wildlife conflict in the area, particularly frequent encounters with elephants and tigers. They said farmers are bearing the brunt of these movements, with large areas of farmland left uncultivated due to fear and repeated crop damage.

The protestors also pointed out that several rounds of discussions had earlier been held with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Assam Chief Minister, and local legislators. Petitions and public interest litigations (PILs) have also been filed, but no visible progress has been made, they alleged.

According to the agitators, the government’s silence despite a three-year-long movement has forced them to intensify the protest. They warned that the agitation would continue until the National Highway is constructed as a silent corridor bypassing the town, without cutting through populated areas.